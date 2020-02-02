19-year-old dies from LA apartment building fire

Feb. 2 (UPI) — A 19-year-old man in a fire at a 25-story Los Angeles apartment building has died, emergency officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the man died Friday, one day after he was transported to the hospital. The department declined to identify him.

At least 11 people sustained injuries during Thursday’s fire at the Barrington Plaza, including a 3-month-old infant. They were all treated for smoke inhalation or burns.

Scott said the building contains 240 units and 500 to 1,000 people were evacuated.

LAFD Deputy Chief Armando Hogan said 15 other people were rescued by helicopters off of the roof and flown to the West L.A. Veterans Affairs Medical Center helipad.