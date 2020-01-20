2 dead, 15 wounded in Kansas City, Missouri nightclub shooting

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Jan. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and at least 15 wounded after a late night shooting Sunday outside a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Kansas City PD the incident happened just before midnight when a gunman opened fire on a line of people standing outside the club.

Investigators say a man and woman died at the scene.

Police believe the man, who was shot by a security guard, was the actual gunman.

The shooting took place at the 9ine Ultra Lounge located about four miles from Arrowhead Stadium where patrons were celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game Sunday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released the following statement on Twitter Monday morning:

“Our greatest challenges remain even this morning in our community. My thoughts are with the families and friends whose live were lost or impacted by last night’s mass shooting. Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse.”

Police say three of the wounded are in critical condition.

The motive behind the shooting has yet to be determined.