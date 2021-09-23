2 dead, including shooter, 13 injured in shooting at Tennessee grocery store

Sept. 23 (UPI) — At least two people were killed and 13 more injured in a shooting at a supermarket in Tennessee on Thursday, police said.

The Collierville Police Department tweeted, warning people to avoid the area near a Kroger supermarket at 240 Byhalia Road after receiving a call reporting an active shooter at 1:30 p.m.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooter was among the two dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, CBS News reported.

“This scene is horrific, I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and never seen anything like it,” said Lane.

A representative from Regional One Health told Memphis Commercial Appeal the hospital received nine patients related to the shooting, including four in critical condition.

Lane said he did not know how many people were in the store at the time of the shooting but said one Kroger employee was rescued from the roof of the building.

“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices,” he said. “They were doing what they had been trained to do. Run, hide, fight. I hate that we had to do it here.”

Law enforcement searched the shooter’s car. Lane did not say what type of weapon the shooter used.

An FBI official also told CBS News the agency responded to the scene.