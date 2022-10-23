2 employees killed in shooting at Dallas hospital

Oct. 22 (UPI) — A gunman has been arrested after he shot dead two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested and charged with capital murder, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement. He is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor.

Dallas police said earlier that the two people shot were both nurses. They were shot near the labor and delivery area of the hospital.

The CEO of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas said the suspect shot two maternity ward nurses, KRLD reported.

An officer in the area saw the suspect with a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the suspect.

An event to give dozens of breast cancer survivors a look at the new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Cancer Center has been canceled.

The names of the victims have not been released.

“Our hearts @DallasPD go out to those affected by this tragedy,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said on Twitter.

“I’m outraged along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system, we give violent criminals more chances, than our victims. The pendulum has swung too far.”