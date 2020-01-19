2 Honolulu police officers dead in shooting near Diamond Head

HONOLULU, Hawaii , Jan. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — At least two Honolulu police officers have been killed in a shooting near Diamond Head State Park.

According to the Hawaii News Network, the officers were shot Sunday outside a home on nearby Hibiscus Drive

Both officers were rushed Queen’s Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died a short while later.

The house where the shooting took place caught fire and witnesses say they heard gunshots coming from the home.

Four nearby houses are also reported on fire as are several vehicles, one of which is said to belong to the Honolulu Police Department.

Dozens police officers and other first responders are on scene.