2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce

By
United Press International
-
Counselors were available at Texas A&M University-Commerce's Rayburn Student Center for students who need help coping after a school shooting Monday. Photo by Michael Barera/Wikimedia

Feb. 3 (UPI) — Two people were killed Monday and another person injured in a shooting at a Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall.

University officials told students, faculty and staff to shelter in place while the university investigated the shootings at Pride Rock residence hall earlier Monday. The shelter-in-place request has since been lifted. Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off, an update said, adding that counselors were available in the Rayburn Student Center to help students cope with the situation.

Other Stories of Interest:  Police investigate shooting of 3-year-old boy in Murray

The university confirmed the two deaths on Twitter Monday afternoon, and that a third person was injured and being treated in a hospital.

Authorities have not released any further details about the victims or motive behind the shooting.

Classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here