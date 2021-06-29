2 killed, 2 injured in northeast Texas gas explosion

June 29 (UPI) — Two people were killed and at least two others were injured Monday in a gas explosion at a site in rural northeastern Texas, authorities said.

The incident happened in the Texas city of Farmersville, located about 45 miles northeast of Dallas, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Local police and firefighters, Texas state troopers and the FBI were on the scene to investigate the explosion, authorities said.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said late Monday in a statement that it along with several emergency departments were dispatched to the scene at 3:30 p.m.

Two people were found dead at the scene while two workers at the site were hospitalized, it said.

An initial investigation shows the explosion occurred as employees of Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering were conducting maintenance on a pipeline.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion “appears to be an accident,” but that it requested the FBI”s assistance due to its “post-blast expertise.”

Bobcat Contracting were subcontractors for Atmos Energy.

“Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas, today,” Atmos said in a statement Monday night. “Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage.”

It said technicians will work with the fire departments and emergency crews to monitor the situation.

Authorities said the scene was safe but urged residents to stay away.

Aerial television footage showed the explosion site to be gas pipeline station.

Contractors for Atlas Energy were at the station servicing the pipeline when the explosion happened, Farmersville police officials told WFAA-TV.

No other information was immediately available on the incident.