2 Los Angeles County, Calif., deputies critically wounded in ambush shooting

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, California, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot in Compton, California, on Saturday night, the sheriff’s office stated on Twitter.

The ambush occurred at about 7 p.m. (local time) as the gunman walked up from behind, along the passenger side of the patrol vehicle in which the deputies were sitting.

Both deputies, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, are in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Both have undergone surgery, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

“They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the tweet said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a briefing that both deputies were sworn in just 14 months ago.

The gunman, who “walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” is still at large, officials said Saturday night.

A video of the shooting was tweeted by the sheriff’s office.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

A later tweet admonished protesters who reportedly were blocking emergency room doors at the hospital:

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.