2 reported dead after crash, explosion shuts down Georgia freeway for hours

Feb. 1 (UPI) — At least two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash caused a massive fire on I-85 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, police say.

According to a news release from Gwinnett County Police Department, crews arrived at 7:50 a.m. Saturday morning to respond to reports of a traffic accident on the freeway near Jimmy Carter Blvd.

After they arrived, officers witnessed a large explosion in the area and found an overturned tanker truck and a passenger car fully engulfed in flames.

Southbound lanes were closed for about two hours and northbound lanes for 10 due to the incident, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting it had reopened to traffic at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officials diverted traffic onto a nearby road and evacuated some drivers by foot from their vehicle as fire personnel worked to contain the flames.

Police said an “unidentified flammable liquid” from the tanker drained into a nearby storm dream, causing the fire to spread underground in the storm drain further south on the freeway.

That resulted in multiple fires and large smoke stacks on the freeway and in the surrounding area.

Police said the identities of those who died are still being investigated and would be released after family were notified.