2 rowhouses burn in D.C. blaze, displacing 7

Update 2 Alarm Fire 4400 block N. Hampshire Ave NW. A vigorous inside attack by #DCsBravest has extinguished bulk of the heavy fire. Still active fire in attic area. Firefight continues. Aprox. 20 units & 80 personnel on scene. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/KokppMf2zJ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 7, 2020

March 8 (UPI) — Officials in Washington, D.C., reported that the use of a torch during weatherproofing caused a two-alarm fire that displaced at least seven people.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Services personnel responded to a fire at the 4400 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW at 11:30 a.m., where they found two adjacent rowhouses engulfed in flames.

Among those displaced was an 81-year-old woman who had lived on the street since 1969, the Washington Post reported.

She was transported away from the scene in an ambulance. A city council member who spoke with her described her as being in good spirits.