2 U.S. Capitol officers suspended, others under investigation, in riot response

Jan. 12 (UPI) — At least two officers of the U.S. Capitol Police were suspended and at least 10 more are under investigation for their actions during the violent mob takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, a U.S. congressman said Monday.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee handling the investigation, said authorities are investigating whether officers of the Capitol Police collaborated with the pro-Trump demonstrators who mobbed the Capitol.

The Capitol police are “looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or a small level,” Ryan said.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, along with sergeants at arms for both the U.S. House and Senate resigned Thursday over the botched response to the Capitol riot.

Yogananda Pittman, who was appointed acting chief of police on Friday, confirmed in a statement Monday that they were actively reviewing video and other material that appear to show Capitol officers and officials acting “in violation of department regulations and policies” during the Wednesday siege.

“Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including termination,” she said.

Pittman added that they were also working with other law enforcement agencies to identify those involved in the destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol with the intention “to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Investigators vowed to “get to the bottom of these breakdowns and prevent them from ever happening again,” Ryan said Thursday in a statement.

Five people died during the Wednesday afternoon riot, when Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden breached the U.S. Capitol. Capitol officer Brian Sicknick died during the riot after being bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. Another officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide Saturday.