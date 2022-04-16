21-year-old chihuahua confirmed as the world’s oldest dog

April 15 (UPI) — Guinness World Records said a chihuahua in Florida named TobyKeith was dubbed the world’s oldest dog living at the age of 21 years and 66 days.

Gisela Shore of Greenacres said she adopted TobyKeith from a shelter when he was only a few months old.

“I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer,” Shore told Guinness World Records.

“I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith,” she said.

Shore said she started to suspect TobyKeith might be the oldest dog in the world when he turned 20.

Guinness confirmed TobyKeith’s age as 21 years and 66 days on March 16 of this year, confirming his status as the oldest dog living.

Chihuahuas typically live to be 12-18 years old.

“People can’t believe how good he looks for his age,” Shore said.

The oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey. The canine died at the age of 29 years and 5 months on Nov. 14, 1939.