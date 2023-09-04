23 people injured inside Texas Denny’s after SUV crashes into restaurant

Sept. 4 (UPI) — A total of 23 people were injured inside a Denny’s restaurant near Houston on Monday after a driver crashed his SUV into the building, police said.

Officers in Rosenberg, Texas, said they started receiving calls at about 11:22 a.m. that a Jeep had “crashed into the south wall of the building injuring a total of 23 people inside.”

All of the injuries are non-life threatening, and range from minor lacerations to severe. Most of those injured were between the ages of 12 and 60 years old, and were taken to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the Jeep, who is a man approximately 30 years old, was not injured in the crash, police said. Investigators are looking into why he crashed into the building.

Police warn there could be road closures on Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg, located about 38 miles southwest of Houston, and are urging drivers to avoid the area.