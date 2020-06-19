28-year-old Marine Raider dies in parachute accident

June 19 (UPI) — The Marine Corps has released the name of the Marine Raider who died in a parachute accident Tuesday.

Sgt. Wolfgang K. Weninger, 28, was conducting training at the U.S. Army’s Basic Airborne Course in Ft. Benning, Ga., when he died, according to a press release from Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

MARSOC said it is investigating the incident.

Weninger was born and raised in Auburn, Ohio, and enlisted in the Marine Corps in May of 2015. He completed recruit training as the Honor Graduate for Hotel Co., 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, MCRD Parris Island, then went on to serve as an armory custodian with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, from 2015 to 2018.

Weninger reported to MARSOC in January 2019, completing the individual training course in October 2019 with the Marine Special Operator Insignia and the 0372 Critical Skills Operator MOS.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Sgt. Wolf Weninger – an incredibly smart, dedicated, and dependable Marine. Although he was just beginning his journey as a Marine Raider, his contributions to our legacy did not go unnoticed” said Col. Travis Homiak, the commanding officer of Marine Raider Training Center. “He lived the ethos that defines our Marine Raider culture, possessing unsurmountable determination, a deep sense of integrity, and an unconquerable spirit. That coupled with his witty sense of humor, he could always be sure to get a few laughs, even in the most challenging of times. We will continue to provide as much support as we can to Sgt. Weninger’s family as they mourn the tragic and unexpected loss of their son, brother, and friend.”