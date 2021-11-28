3 dead, 4 injured in Nashville apartment shooting incident

Nov. 27 (UPI) — Three men were killed and four other people were injured in a shooting incident inside a Nashville apartment late Friday, police said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting spree, in which three “young men” were killed and four other occupants of the apartment sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There were no signs of forced entry into the unit and two guns were recovered, police said.

The neighborhood of the shooting is about two miles west of downtown Nashville.

Among the injured were three adults and a 13-year-old juvenile, who were all taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition, police told The Tennessean.

“All three [slaying victims] are young men, late teens, and early twenties. We are still working to identify them,” MNPD Spokesperson Kristin Mumford told WSMV-TV.

No motive for the incident has yet been established.