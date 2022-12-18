3 people, including 2 children, killed in three-alarm Pittsburgh house fire

Dec. 18 (UPI) — Two children and an adult were killed in a three-alarm fire in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh early Saturday, firefighters said.

One other woman was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition, while a second woman and eight children were safely evacuated from the home, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said in a Facebook post.

However, the bodies of two children and one young adult “were later recovered from inside the residence,” they reported.

The fire started in a three-story brick house Just before 2 a.m. Allegheny County property records show the five-bedroom house that was built in 1880, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The adult woman who died in the fire has been identified as 19-year-old Dijon Hutchinson.

The cause of the fire remained unknown on Saturday but the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said its investigation unit is trying to establish what started the deadly blaze.