3-year-old killed during road rage incident in Chicago

Oct. 1 (UPI) — A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed while in a car with his mother on the Southwest side of Chicago.

He was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other siblings when he was struck in the head and taken to the hospital, according to police. He later died from his injuries.

The police said that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

“The mother was apparently trying to get away from other vehicles where the offenders subsequently followed and were able to catch up with her and several shots were fired,” said Commander Bryan Spreyne, according to ABC 7.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist said that there would be a $7000 reward for anyone with information about the perpetrators.

“Money alone cannot bring this child back but if so be it, we have to put a bounty on someone’s head to get this information to get them convicted for taking this child’s life,” Holmes said.

At least 47 minors have been shot in Chicago so far this year, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times.