3,722 break air guitar world record in Australia

March 3 (UPI) — A festival in Australia broke a Guinness World Record when 3,722 people played air guitar to an AC/DC classic.

The Perth Festival, which this year included several tributes to AC/DC on the 40th anniversary of founding band member Bon Scott’s death, opened Sunday with a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest air guitar ensemble.

Organizers said a total 3,722 people strummed along to “Highway to Hell” under instructions from Australian air guitar champion Alex Roberts, aka Jinja Assassin.

The group surpassed the previous record of 2,377 people, which was set in September 2011 at the San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino in Highland, Calif.