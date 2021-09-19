4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

Sept. 18 (UPI) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake has struck Southern California.

The earthquake struck about 1 mile east of Carson, a city in Los Angeles County at 7:58 p.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Its epicenter was located in Carson city limits, near Dolores Street Elementary School, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles reported.

The City of Carson reported no damage later Friday evening, but added “assessments are continuing.”

Residents told KTLA-TV they were shaken by the incident, including Carson resident Deshon Harris, who said his car shook “like crazy.”

“If you can shake a 4,000-pound car, it’s a problem,” Harris said.

The earthquake was also felt in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Lomita, Willowbrook, East Rancho Dominguez, West Carson and Compton, a USGS assessment shows.

Likelihood of casualties and damage was low as the structures in the area are highly resistant to earthquake shaking, according to the assessment, but recent earthquakes in the area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides.

A magnitude-3 aftershock also struck near Carson at 11:06 p.m., according to the USGS.