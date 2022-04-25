4 people killed in Philadelphia house fire

April 24 (UPI) — At least four people died in a house fire in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said three children were among the dead after heavy flames consumed both floors of a two-story rowhome in the neighborhood of Kensington, at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

A 38-year-old woman jumped out of a window to escape the blaze and was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said she was either in stable condition or had already been released in a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was placed under control at 2:28 a.m.

“Despite a strong response by the PFD it has been a devastating morning in Kensington. Please keep the community and our members in your thoughts,” the fire department said on Twitter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the medical examiner’s office will work do determine the causes of death.

Officials said the house did not have working smoke detectors and encouraged those without working smoke detectors to call 311 to have the department install them.