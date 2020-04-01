6.5 earthquake rocks central Idaho; tremor felt in northern Utah

CHALLIS, Idaho, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck central Idaho Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor hit at 7:52:31 p.m and was centered 2 miles west of Challis, about 80 miles northeast of Boise.

The quake took place about 6 miles below the surface and was felt as far south as Ogden, Utah.

Thousands of people reported feeling the quake which lasted about 30 seconds. Residents in Boise described heavy to moderate shaking and an intense rumbling noise.

The quake was also felt in Twin Falls.

There are no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.