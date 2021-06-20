6 critically injured when man hits cyclists with truck; suspect shot by police

June 19 (UPI) — Police in Arizona shot a suspect they said hit multiple people with a truck during a bicycle race on Saturday morning.

The Show Low, Ariz., Police Department said six people were injured after the suspect, a 35-year-old man, struck multiple bicyclists with a black Ford Super Duty truck during the Bike the Bluff event at 7:25 a.m. in the town, located about 130 miles northeast of Phoenix.

Police said four people were hospitalized in critical condition, two were critically injured but stable and at least two walk-in victims were in stable condition. The suspect was also in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene and was chased by police before officers shot at him behind an ACE Hardware store.

Police did not clarify what events led up to the shooting.

The incident is under investigation by the Show Low Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” Show Low police said in a statement.