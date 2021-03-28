6 injured in mass stabbing at library in North Vancouver, B.C.

March 27 (UPI) — Police in North Vancouver, B.C., have taken a suspect into custody after a mass stabbing at a library that injured six people.

Police were called to the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver just after 1:45 p.m. and a spokeswoman for emergency health services said first responders transported six patients to the hospital.

One person has died, police said, but as of Saturday afternoon it was not clear whether the attacker or one of his victims had died, Global News reported.

Justin Prasad, who works at a credit union across the street from the library, told CBC News police may have shot the suspect — who was taken away in an ambulance — with rubber bullets.

“The response from the police was tremendous,” Prasad said. “I’ve never seen so many cops in one area.”

Authorities have not released any information about the victims or suspect.

There is no ongoing danger to the public, police said in a tweet. Witnesses are encouraged to share information with police.