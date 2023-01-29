6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash

Jan. 29 (UPI) — Six people are dead and another three are injured after a box truck and a bus collided head-on in New York.

The crash happened early Saturday morning in Louisville, N.Y., a small town near the Canadian border. New York State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police confirmed that one of the injured is in critical condition and two others are seriously injured. All three were on the bus and were transported to local hospitals.

The 2021 Freightliner box truck was from the rental moving truck company Penske.

“The facts about the cause of this accident are unknown at this time,” said Randolph P. Ryerson, spokesperson for Penske, in a statement to CNN.

The accident was discovered at about 6:02 a.m. on Highway 37. The 2013 express bus was carrying 15 passengers, according to WWNY TV New York. The driver of the box truck was the only person aboard that vehicle.

The road was snow-covered and visibility was described as “bad” at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced it is launching a six-member investigation in coordination with the state police.

Highway 37 was closed for more than 12 hours on Saturday.