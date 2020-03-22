6 killed when Indiana bridge collapses

March 22 (UPI) — Six people died Friday after a bridge collapsed in southern Indiana due to flash flooding, sweeping a truck and a van off the road.

CBS Chicago reports that a witness called 911 early Friday morning after hearing cries for help near the bridge, which was situated in the southern part of the state.

A family of four had been driving in a sedan when the bridge collapsed, and two adults were riding together in another vehicle.

After first responders arrived at the scene, they found five bodies. A sixth person remained missing until Saturday, when first responders resumed their search and found an additional body.

“We’ve had so much water in the last two days, some of these small creeks, they flash flood,” Officer Josh Thomas, a spokesman for the law enforcement division of the state Department of Natural Resources, said.