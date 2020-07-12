6 shot, 2 stabbed, in Rochester, N.Y.’s second weekend of violence

July 11 (UPI) — A second weekend of violence in Rochester, N.Y., has left eight people hospitalized with six shot and two stabbed, police said.

Rochester police officers responded to a call about a fight at North Clinton and Kelly streets around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said that they had heard numerous gunshots upon arrival at the scene and ran through a large group of people toward the gunfire where they found two shooting victims, who were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Four more shooting victims made their way to hospitals in private vehicles.

All six sustained non-life threatening injuries and were identified as male residents, ages 24-33.

Authorities were investigating the shooting.

Meanwhile, two other male residents, ages 29 and 30, were hospitalized and another man, age 28, is in custody in connection with a stabbing incident in the area of 36 Stratford Park earlier in the night, according to a statement from Lt. Sam Lucyshyn of the Rochester Police Department.

The 29-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 30-year-old was listed in stable condition, according to the report.

Lucyshyn added that the 28-year-old suspect was arrested on a first-degree assault charge.

The names of the victims in both incidents were not released.

A spate of shootings causing multiple non-life threatening injuries also erupted in Rochester last weekend.