7.3 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan

TOKYO, Japan, March 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Service, the quake hit at 11:36 p.m. local time triggering a tsunami advisory for the coast of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.

Residents are being told to avoid low-lying coastal areas, the ocean front and the mouths of rivers, according to the Japan’s news service NHK.

The U.S.G.S. places the epicenter of quake at a depth of 39 miles below the surface, 35 miles east of Fukushima, the area devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The quake was felt throughout the region with reports of structures being rattled as far away as Tokyo 225 miles to the south.

There have been no immediate reports of damage of injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.