7 people, including children, shot in Arizona parking lot

Oct. 17 (UPI) — Police in Mesa, Ariz., on Saturday were continuing to investigate the scene of a drive-by shooting Friday night that injured seven people, including several children under age 18.

Mesa Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in a Goodwill parking lot Dobson and Guadalupe Roads in the suburb of Phoenix.

“A vehicle drove by and opened fire on a crowd that was gathered here on the corner,” police spokesman Nik Rasheta said Friday night.

Rasheta said Saturday that one of the victims was in critical condition with a life-threatening injury.

The parking lot had been set up for an outdoor fair with booths.

A witness who identified himself as “Mike” told Valley News Box Friday he was nearby in a backyard and said he identified that weapon shooting as an automatic rifle.

“We heard 19 to 20 rounds just go off, boom, boom, boom. I was in the Army, and an AK-47 has a very distinct sound. That’s what that was.”

Police said they believed the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

“Our officers and investigators are diligently working to process the scene, speak to all the witnesses and scour through all available physical evidence to help us locate and arrest the person/persons responsible for this shooting,” officials said in a statement.

The police did not announce any arrests as of Saturday night.