900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

Nov. 10 (UPI) — About 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a week after becoming eligible, the White House said Wednesday.

Jeff Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 coordinator, gave the estimate to reporters in a briefing. The estimate is based on preliminary data collected from the 20,000 clinics and pharmacies administering the shots.

“Parents and families across the country are breathing giant sighs of relief. And we are just getting started,” Zients said. “We will continue to work with governors, local leaders, healthcare providers and others to build on this progress.”

About 28 million children ages 5-11 became eligible for the low-dose Pfizer vaccine with FDA approval on Nov. 2. Children who have received their first dose of the vaccine should be fully vaccinated by the Christmas holiday on Dec. 25.

Minnesota has set up over 1,000 vaccination locations for kids, including the Mall of America, which has administered over 4,000 shots, the White House said.

Public health officials in Vermont reported that over 1,100 children have received their first dose, and an additional 17,000 had made appointments.

New York City has over 1,000 clinics planned at schools, including early-morning clinics that administer vaccines before the school day begins.