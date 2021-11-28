A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Peru in the Amazonas region early Sunday morning. Map courtesy of U.s. Geological Survey

Nov. 28 (UPI) — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru in the Amazonas region early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Study and Peru’s National Seismology Center.

The quake occurred at 6:52 a.m. in Peru, 26 miles north-northwest of Barranca.

The earthquake also was also felt in the capital of Lima and other neighboring towns about 118 miles south.

It was recorded 70 miles below the surface, which is considered a “intermediate-depth” by the USGS.

No tsunami alerts were reported. Also there were no deaths but buildings and roads were damaged.

Statement

“All my solidarity with the people of Amazonas in the face of the strong earthquake,” President Pedro Castillo Terrones posted on Twitter. “I have arranged for the ministries and members of the executive branch to implement immediate action. You are not alone, brothers. We will support those affected by structural damage.”

Terrones said he plans to visit the affected areas

This earthquake occurred in a segment of the subducted plate where there have been frequent earthquakes.

A 7.5 earthquake on Sept. 26 2005, located at a similar depth but approximately 87 miles to the south, caused five deaths, about 70 injuries and significant damage in the surrounding region.

An 8.0 earthquake on May 26, 2019, approximately 143 km to the southeast of the latest depth, resulted in two fatalities.