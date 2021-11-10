Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage

Nov. 9 (UPI) — Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in history, said Tuesday that she got married in Britain.

She made the announcement on Instagram along with photos from the ceremony marking her Islamic marriage contract with Asser Malik.

“Today marks a precious day in my life,” Yousafzai wrote in the post. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

At age 17, Yousafzai was named the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize along with Indian children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.

She gained international attention in 2012 when the Taliban in Pakistan shot her in the head in reprisal for her promotion of education for girls. She and her family were moved to Britain where she was treated and continued her education.

Yousafzai and her father launched the Malala Fund, which advocates for girls’ education, in 2014.

She graduated from Oxford University last year.