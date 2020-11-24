Ahead of Thanksgiving, U.S. gas prices lowest in 5 years

Nov. 23 (UPI) — U.S. gas prices before Thanksgiving are the lowest they’ve been in five years, according to AAA.

The national average is about $2.11 per gallon for regular gasoline, which is the lowest it’s been at this time since 2015, when the average was $2.05.

“AAA forecasted a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year-over-year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said in a statement.

“All of this has prompted Americans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider spending the holiday at home.”

Lower demand is resulting in prices as much as 75 cents per gallon lower than last year in nearly half of states, especially on the West Coast. Most southern states are seeing averages below $2 per gallon.

In Florida, the average is the lowest it’s been in 12 years and 34 cents lower than last year.

Earlier this month, AAA projected a 10% decline in Thanksgiving travel, but rising coronavirus cases and federal recommendations against traveling could mean an even greater decline.

According to AAA Monday, the nation’s lowest average is in Missouri ($1.75 per gallon), followed by Oklahoma and Texas (both $1.79). Meanwhile, Hawaii ($3.25), California ($3.17) and Washington state ($2.75) have the nation’s most expensive gas.