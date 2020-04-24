Air Force awards $258.7M to Dataminr for push alerts system

April 24 (UPI) — The Air Force has awarded Dataminr with a five-year, $258.7 million contract to develop a system of push alerts, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

The contract funds a commercially available license subscription that can “leverage a variety of publicly available information sources, evaluate content to detect emerging events as they are developing and push alerts to users based on user-defined areas and topics of interest.”

The contract also requires that the solution Dataminr develops be capable of distributing alerts in near real-time via email, web-based application and mobile platforms.

“The solution must be available commercially in the marketplace and able to scale to a Department of Defense enterprise capability and keep pace with developments and standards within the commercial industry sector,” the contract announcement said.

Dataminr is a New York City-based artificial intelligence firm that “detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from within publicly available data.”

The company creates products for businesses and the public sector as well as for newsrooms.