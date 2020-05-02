Air Force awards $350M in contracts for road work at Alaska military bases

May 2 (UPI) — The Air Force awarded $350 million to five contractors Friday for airfield/roadway paving and striping at five military bases in Alaska, the Department of Defense announced.

The multiple award task order contracts repair, maintenance and construction of roads, parking lots, airfields and related work at the following sites: Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska; Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Fort Greely, Alaska; Clear Air Force Station, Alaska; and 168th Air National Guard property in Alaska.

The award went to five contractors: COLASKA, HC Contractors, Paving Products Inc., Great Northwest and Granite Construction.

All but Granite are based in Alaska.

According to the Pentagon, the contract award was the result of a competitive bidding process, with five bids received.

The contracts include options that, if exercised, mean the work would be completed in April 2027.