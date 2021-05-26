Air Force debuts virtual command and control platform

May 26 (UPI) — Air Mobility Command debuted a large-scale virtual command and control platform Tuesday.

In May of 2020 Headquarters Air Force directed the Security Forces Enterprise to conduct a capabilities based assessment, which the enterprise completed in October of 2020.

That ultimately resulted in the Security Forces Enterprise Plan and the new virtual platform, according to an Air Force press release.

The system is the result of $1.7 million in funding to address a gap in weapons proficiency training, which funded a Virtual Reality training system called Street Smarts VR.

Street Smart VR uses virtual reality to train SF Airmen on the judicious use of force in a variety of scenarios and provides courses on firing the M17 and M4 — and an M18 course will be added in the near future.

Air Mobility Command’s Security Forces division is looking to partner with Air Combat Command and Air Force Office of Special Investigations Headquarters to pursue a $1.7 million Tactical Funds Increase, which would expand the VR training to include criminal indexing — that is, the arrest and documentation process.

“We have embraced the CSAF’s action orders related to Accelerate Change or Lose and have literally led the charge to get after some gaps identified … to include a training gap for SF, related to weapons proficiency training,” AMC Headquarters Integrated Defense Program Manager and Security Forces Operations Action Officer Marc Huth, said in the release.

The platform was unveiled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021, the Air Force’s largest and longest exercise in rapid global mobility.

“Mobility Guardian is about developing Airmen and advancing warfighting capabilities by pushing boundaries and experimenting with new concepts to ensure Mobility Forces are ready to project the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence,” said Brig. Gen. Charles Bolton, Headquarters AMC deputy director of operations, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, in the release.