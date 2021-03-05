Air Force pushes back physical fitness assessments to July 1

March 5 (UPI) — The Air Force will resume physical fitness assessments for airmen beginning July 1.

The service had previously delayed testing from October 2020 to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Air Force has reset the test with scores calculated on a new three-component scoring table and has separated scoring into five-year age groups.

It’s also removed the waist measurement component as a point-driven component of the fitness assessment, though participants’ waists will still be administered to assess whether they comply with the Defense Department’s body composition standards.

The Air Force Fitness Working Group is also exploring possible alternatives to the testing components and scoring measures for the physical fitness assessment.

“We are also conducting a holistic review of policies associated with the physical fitness assessment program to determine if they are still a good fit for today’s Air Force,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “This includes a review of who’s accountable for conducting our testing and how it gets administered.”

Commanders may also delay official fitness assessments beyond July 2021, depending on the recommendation of local public health officials.

The Air Force’s announcement also noted that Space Force will follow these policies until the military develops service-specific fitness policies.

Earlier this week the service announced that it is getting ready to produce a new physical training gear uniform and that airmen will be allowed to wear shorts while working in hot temperatures.

At the end of January the Navy announced that it is pushing back the administrative window for its physical fitness assessment to the end of July.