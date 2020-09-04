Air Force to survey members on interpersonal violence

Sept. 3 (UPI) — The Air Force will distribute a survey next week asking members about their experiences with interpersonal violence.

“We’re asking for people to participate in a survey to help us better understand their individual experiences surrounding interpersonal violence in our ranks,” said Brig. Gen. April Vogel, director for manpower, personnel, recruiting and services at the National Guard Bureau, and the interpersonal violence task force lead, in an Air Force press release, which defines interpersonal violence along a range of behaviors including stalking and bullying, domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse.

The survey will be distributed next Monday to all Airmen and Space Professionals including civilians, active duty, Guard and Reserve members.

According to the Air Force, the survey data will be reviewed along with data gathered from reviewing past cases involving interpersonal violence to identify themes and potential areas for improvement.

Survey participants can also opt to participate a limited number of small focus groups, and command leadership teams will also have the opportunity to provide their perspectives.

Participants will remain anonymous, the Air Force said, with survey data being kept separate from personal contact information.

The interpersonal violence task force was created at the end of July “to explore processes, programs and leadership actions associated with keeping Airmen and Space Professionals safe when faced with interpersonal violence situations.”