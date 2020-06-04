Airmen in Grand Forks AFB shooting identified, parents say it was domestic violence

June 3 (UPI) — The death of a U.S. Air Force airman at Grand Forks, N.D., Air Base was called an act of domestic violence by her parents on Wednesday.

The Air Force released the names of two airmen shot and killed on Monday in a base dormitory, Airman First Class Natasha Raye Aposhian of Arizona and Airman First Class Julian Carlos Torres of Texas. Grand Forks was the first duty station for each.

Base officials said in a statement Wednesday that Aposhian was “killed during a fatal shooting,” while Torres was described as “also deceased in the incident.”

Aposhian’s parents, Brian Murray and Megan Aposhian, told the Grand Forks Herald in a statement that they are “torn apart by the loss of our daughter to a senseless act of domestic violence.”

“Natasha had recently joined the Air Force and was just starting to embark on a career serving her country,” Murray and Aposhian said. “It’s a tragedy she won’t get to fulfill her hopes and dreams. We ask that you pray for her, our family and the countless victims of these crimes.”

A base spokeswoman said no suspects are being sought in the case, which is under investigation, but did not comment on the possibility the shootings were a murder-suicide or other example of domestic violence.

After the incident on Monday, 21 airmen were immediately moved from the dormitory, the base said in a statement, and emergency mental health workers were made available to those affected.