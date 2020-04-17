Akima Logistics awarded $385M for work on C-21

April 17 (UPI) — Akima Logistics Services was awarded a $385 million contract for work on the C-21 aircraft, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The contract funds program management and maintenance work for the C-21, which the Marine Air-Ground Task Force uses to transport personnel, weapons, equipment, and cargo ship to shore.

Work on the contract will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Joint Base Andrews, Md., and Ramstein Air Base in Germany and a variety of other locations.

In May 2019 MI support services was awarded a $23.3 million contract for maintenance and support of C-21 planes.

According to the DoD, this contract was awarded through a competitive bidding process with five bids received.

The contract has an expected completion date of August 2030.