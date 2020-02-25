Alabama authorities searching for escaped inmate convicted of murder

Feb. 25 (UPI) — An Alabama inmate convicted of murder is on the loose after escaping from a work-release program, authorities said.

Daniel Miner, 43, was missing from his bed during an inmate count at the Childersburg Work Release Center on Saturday night, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.

Miner escaped from the facility near Talladega at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and was last seen wearing his white state-issued prison uniform.

The state corrections department described him as a 192-pound white man who is 5-foot-6-inches tall and has tattoos including “white power” on his arms and torso, cracker bolts on his torso/neck and a dragon on his back.

Miner is serving a life sentence for murder with the possibility of parole.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced it is working with the department of corrections and the Marshals service to locate him.

Anyone with information that may lead to Miner’s recapture is encouraged to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections.