Alaska court officer killed in muskox attack

Dec. 15 (UPI) — A court services officer in Alaska was killed in a muskox attack Tuesday while trying to shoo a herd away from his dog kennel.

Curtis Worland was pronounced dead at the scene outside of his home in Nome, Alaska. The Alaska Department of Public Safety said Worland was attacked by one muskox from a herd that was passing through after he tried to “haze” them away.

“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years. He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family,” said James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Muskoxen are described as stocky, long-haired animals that look like small oxen but are more closely related to sheep and goats. Mature bulls are about 5-feet tall and can weigh up to 800 pounds. Cows are about 4-feet tall and weigh up to 500 pounds.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game warns to avoid areas “frequented or occupied” by the animals. If they stop what they are doing and notice you, they may become agitated. They will line up “defensively” and snort. If in this situation, you should give them space by “retreating.”

The department advises that muskoxen react defensively in the presence of dogs specifically.

“Muskoxen are likely to react defensively when provoked and can easily kill or injure dogs. Do not leave dogs outside of your home unattended. If there are muskoxen in the area, bring your dog inside or place them in a secure freestanding enclosure,” ADFG said on its website.

Worland was a court services officer for the Alaska State Troopers for 13 years. Court officers are responsible for providing security at courthouses, transporting prisoners, swearing in witnesses and carrying out directions given by judges.