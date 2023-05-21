Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend

May 20 (UPI) — Wildfire evacuation orders remained in place for 17 communities across Alberta Saturday as Canadian firefighters braced for the return of hot, dry weather over the long holiday weekend.

More than 200 structures have so far been damaged or lost to wildfires in the western province and at least 10,000 people are waiting to be able to return home, according to the latest updates from provincial authorities. There are 90 active fires, with 25 of those classified as out of control.

As of noon Saturday, 13 fires of note were burning inside Alberta’s Forest Protection Zones, requiring helicopters and heavy equipment in an attempt to keep them at bay.