Anchorage digs out from 2 feet of snow, more expected next week

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Parts of Alaska declared a snow emergency and broke some longtime snowfall records after nearly 20 inches fell in two days, causing power outages and work, school and public transportation closures.

The National Weather Service said 17 inches fell at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday and upwards of 30 inches fell on the outskirts of town. Since the beginning of November, 28.6 inches of snow have fallen in Anchorage and other parts of southcentral Alaska.

Forecasters said the unprecedented snowfall makes it the sixth snowiest November on record for Anchorage.

“Not only is that a new daily record, but also the earliest we’ve *ever* recorded a 20-inch depth. The previous record for the earliest 20 inch depth was November 21st, 1994!,” the National Weather Service said on Facebook.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declared the snow emergency on Thursday to bring in resources to clear roads. Fees at public parking garages were lifted so residents could move their vehicles to make way for snow plows and deicers. Warmer temperatures on Friday cause some of the snow to melt.

“This wet snow and slush is now going to freeze hard so we had to take some pretty strong action here tonight to mitigate that,” Bronson said.

The Anchorage Daily News reported four homeless people died outside in the past week as the winter weather descended on the area.

More snow is possible for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.