Apple Fire expected to be contained by Aug. 17

Aug. 7 (UPI) — Fire officials on Thursday said they expect the Apple Fire in Southern California to be contained in about 10 days.

The U.S. Forest Service, which is overseeing firefighting efforts, said it estimates the wildfire to be put out Aug. 17. The 28,085-acre blaze was 30 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The Apple Fire is burning in parts of Oak Glen and Banning Canyon in southwest San Bernardino County, just outside Riverside. The fire was sparked July 31 by a vehicle.

Riverside County officials lifted evacuations orders but evacuation warnings were still in effect for portions of the affected area. An evacuation order was in effect for Oak Glen in San Bernardino County.

The fire has destroyed 12 structures and injured one person. Forty crews with more than 2,500 fire personnel have been deployed to battle the blaze.