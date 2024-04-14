Arizona man jailed after alleged break-in, assault of stranger in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 42-year-old man was booked into jail Friday after police say he broke into a stranger’s house and assaulted the occupant.

Aaron David Heaps drove into the driveway of a Taylorsville residence and began to honk his vehicle horn continuously, says his affidavit, filed by an officer of the Taylorsville Police Department.

The victim exited the residence and asked Heaps who he was, court documents say.

“The victim, as well as multiple witnesses, stated that (Heaps) yelled that he was going to kill him and began to run towards him. The victim was able to get the deadbolt locked before (Heaps) was able to kick the door in.

“The victim stated that he hid in the house, and could hear (Heaps) running through the house, saying that he was going to find him and kill him.”

Heaps eventually left the residence, his affidavit says, and went to his sister’s residence, which was two houses away. He “barricaded himself in a room of his sister’s house. (Heaps) eventually surrounded, and was transported to jail and booked on multiple charges.”

Heaps was jailed for investigation of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The alleged offenses were committed while Heaps was probation from Maricopa County, Arizona.

He was ordered held without bail.