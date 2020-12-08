Arizona, Michigan legislatures limit work following Giuliani positive test

Dec. 8 (UPI) — The Arizona and Michigan state legislatures announced Monday they would postpone work after President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the states.

A letter to lawmakers declared that Arizona’s Senate and House will close for a week “out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19,” while Michigan’s Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield said the House would be in session on Tuesday, “but no voting will take place and attendance will not be taken.”

“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” said Chatfield.

The decision came after Trump announced on Sunday that Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the states to represent the president’s campaign in legal challenges over his election loss.

The Trump campaign, however, later issued a statement saying Giuliani tested negative twice “immediately preceding” his trip to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia, adding that “no legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list” under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“The mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” the campaign said.

A representative for the Michigan Republican Party said that Chairman Laura Cox and several staffers who came into contact with Giuliani were tested after it was announced he had tested positive.

Trump on Monday told reporters that Giuliani was “doing well.”

“I just spoke to him. No temperature. He actually called me early this morning. It was the first call I got,” he said.