Arizona wildfire threatens 200 homes; sparks evacuation order

MOJAVE COUNTY, Arizona, April 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of several communities in Arizona’s Mojave County are being ordered to evacuate due to a growing wildfire.

“EVACUATION ORDERS FOR HUALAPAI MOUNTAIN PARK AND PINE LAKE COMMUNITY,” says a Facebook post accompanied by a bold graphic that says “GO! EVACUATE NOW!”

“A fire in the Hualapai Mountains has prompted an immediate evacuation of the Hualapai Mountain Park, Lodge, and the Pine Lake Community. Please use Hualapai Mountain Rd. and be aware of public safety vehicles responding to the area.

“Hualapai Mountain Rd. is currently CLOSED at MP 10 to everyone except evacuees and first responders.”

As of 5 p.m. Sunday (6 p.m. Mountain Time), the fire was reported to be 600 acres in size with three large air tankers, five hotshot teams and helicopters ordered.

According to KTAR News, Mohave County officials say there are approximately 200 homes in the area of the evacuation.

Pre-evacuation orders have also been issued for Atherton Acres and Pinion Pine communities, the story says.