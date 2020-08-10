At least 1 dead, others critically injured in major Baltimore explosion

BALTIMORE, Maryland, Aug. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders are on the scene of an explosion that leveled buildings on three lots in a Baltimore, Maryland neighborhood, Monday morning.

One woman has been confirmed dead, according to officials, and emergency workers are combing through the rubble in hopes of locating other survivors.

A local firefighters union said on Twitter that several people, including children, are believed to be trapped.

The explosion was reported at 9:54 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to reporters broadcasting from the scene.

Baltimore Gas and Electric was at the scene, working to with firefighters, seeking an opportunity to shut off the gas, BGE spokeswoman Linda Foy told reporters. As of 11:54 a.m. EST (9:54 MST), the gas remained on.

Three people have been rescued from the rubble, a member of Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 confirmed by phone to CNN. Those survivors were in critical condition, the group’s Twitter account says, adding that at least one other person is confirmed trapped.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a brief statement on Twitter: