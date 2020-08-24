At least 13 killed in stampede fleeing Peru police at banned club

Aug. 23 (UPI) — At least 13 people died in a stampede at a nightclub in Lima, Peru, while attempting to flee during a raid Saturday night by police enforcing coronavirus regulations, according to Peruvian National Police.

Three others were injured at an illegal party with more than 120 people in attendance in Thomas Restobar in the Los Olivos district of Peru’s capital city, Orlando Velasco Mujica, general of the Peruvian National Police said.

Because of coronavirus, large social gatherings are banned and there is nationwide 10 p.m. curfew. Peru has the ninth-most deaths, more than 27,000, from the virus.

Around p.m., the Ministry of the Interior reported that people began to flee the venue on the second floor trying to get away from the police and they crushed on the stairs. Police did not use “any type of weapon or tear gas.

Police said 23 people were arrested and an investigation is underway to identify the owners of the nightclub and those responsible for the event.

“The Ministry of the Interior profoundly regrets the deaths of 13 people as a consequence of the criminal irresponsibility of an unscrupulous business owner,” the statement said.

