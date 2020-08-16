At least 18 shot, 4 dead in multiple shootings in Cincinnati

Aug. 16 (UPI) — At least four people died in multiple shootings in Cincinnati late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, police in Ohio said.

The Cincinnati Police Department issued a statement Sunday afternoon declaring that it responded to “several shootings with multiple victims” that resulted in the deaths of four people.

Local media reported that at least 18 people were shot in four separate shootings within hours of each other throughout the city.

Police said that three people were shot in the first shooting in Walnut Hills at midnight but there was no information available about their conditions.

Four people were shot at another shooting at 12:34 a.m., including Antonio Blair, 21, who died as a result of his injuries after being taken to University Hospital.

A third shooting took place at 3 a.m. where multiple victims were found with injuries related to gunshots. Robert Rogers, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene and 30-year-old Jaquiez Grant died from injuries after being transported to UC Medical Center.

Police also said one person was shot and another was pronounced dead at the scene of another shooting at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Cincinnati Police said the incidents were under investigation as they work to identify suspects.

“This amount of gun violence and the damage this has inflicted on our neighborhoods is unacceptable,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac said. “I am calling on all citizens of this great city to say enough is enough!”